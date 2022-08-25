Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 289 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.