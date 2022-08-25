Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 975 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in W. P. Carey by 76.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Raymond James upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $85.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.96. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

