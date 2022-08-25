Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 390,581 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $291.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

