Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 17,513 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after buying an additional 1,418,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 846.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,811,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,453 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 163,520 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,272,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 474,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 125,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward acquired 31,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $199,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,322.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRMK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE BRMK opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $923.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 64.74% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 142.37%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

