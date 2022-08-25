Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,055 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $927,428,000 after acquiring an additional 583,576 shares during the period. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $273,832,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $155,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.19.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global Price Performance

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.55 per share, with a total value of $364,282.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,169.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

