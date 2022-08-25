Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Humana by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,436,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Humana by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,967,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Humana by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Humana by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

Humana stock opened at $495.64 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $504.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $478.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.