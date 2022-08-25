Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Melius assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

