Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Chemed by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 536.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $477.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.48. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

