Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Sysco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,228,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 141,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 288,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

