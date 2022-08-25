Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $545,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,507 shares of company stock worth $3,200,696 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX opened at $671.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $668.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

