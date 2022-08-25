Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $572,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 388,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,013,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Clorox by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $147.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

