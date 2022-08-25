Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

NYSE:IQV opened at $231.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.31 and its 200-day moving average is $223.26. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

