Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $713,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 69,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 34,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $101.94 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.40.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.