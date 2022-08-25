Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Moody’s by 9.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 53.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $298.85 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.92.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.