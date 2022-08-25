Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,072,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.49. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,128 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,573 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

