Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 183 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE PSA opened at $343.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.62. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

