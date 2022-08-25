Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 319 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in General Mills by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,856 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 298,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,237,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

