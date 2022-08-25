Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,737 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $188.81 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.43.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

