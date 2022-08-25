Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $602.79 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $636.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $696.84.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

