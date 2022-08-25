Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

