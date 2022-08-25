Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,018 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141,603 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $155.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.08. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

