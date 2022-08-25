Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 791 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $239,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 56.1% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 377,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,258,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 265,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,182,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $465,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

