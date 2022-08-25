Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 901 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $77.59 and a one year high of $106.97.

