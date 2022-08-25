Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after acquiring an additional 846,290 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,688,000 after acquiring an additional 496,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after acquiring an additional 333,409 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $265.43 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

