Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 178.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after purchasing an additional 967,546 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,774,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,118,000 after purchasing an additional 403,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

