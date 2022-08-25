Contrasting OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) & Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG)

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) and Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OPAL Fuels and Archaea Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPAL Fuels N/A -9.51% 0.93% Archaea Energy -0.80% -25.12% 1.77%

Risk & Volatility

OPAL Fuels has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archaea Energy has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPAL Fuels N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A Archaea Energy $77.13 million 31.06 -$23.90 million ($0.55) -36.40

This table compares OPAL Fuels and Archaea Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OPAL Fuels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Archaea Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of OPAL Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Archaea Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 36.7% of Archaea Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OPAL Fuels and Archaea Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPAL Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Archaea Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Archaea Energy has a consensus price target of $28.80, indicating a potential upside of 43.86%. Given Archaea Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Archaea Energy is more favorable than OPAL Fuels.

Summary

Archaea Energy beats OPAL Fuels on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc. engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company generates and sells renewable power to utilities. As of May 1, 2022, it owned and operated 24 biogas projects. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

