Contrasting Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Origin Bancorp and RBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 RBB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.15%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.41%. Given Origin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

55.5% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Origin Bancorp pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 31.83% 14.10% 1.23% RBB Bancorp 35.46% 13.22% 1.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origin Bancorp and RBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $303.85 million 3.34 $108.55 million $4.11 10.37 RBB Bancorp $165.81 million 2.58 $56.91 million $3.10 7.26

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats RBB Bancorp on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 44 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 23 branches in the Western region with branches in Los Angeles County, California; Orange County, California; Ventura County, California; Clark County, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as in Eastern region with branches in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, New York; Chicago, Illinois and Edison, New Jersey. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

