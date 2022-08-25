CPChain Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $77,616.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CPChain has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CPChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

