Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.12% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $30,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $149.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.