Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Crew Energy traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.88, with a volume of 1042934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.47.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.80.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,376,671.59. In related news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares in the company, valued at C$7,742,332.26.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crew Energy

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.