Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $960.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

About Cross Country Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.