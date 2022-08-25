Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday.
Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $960.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare
About Cross Country Healthcare
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.