Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after acquiring an additional 603,924 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,002,000 after acquiring an additional 306,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 20,037.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,903,000 after acquiring an additional 296,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $429.12 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

