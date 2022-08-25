Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 219 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

FDX stock opened at $226.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.13 and a 200-day moving average of $220.41. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $271.85.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

