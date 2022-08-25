Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,280 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Prudential by 79.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Prudential by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential by 45.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.39) to GBX 1,687 ($20.38) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,579.50.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

