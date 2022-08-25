Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,509 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

CHT opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.5457 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.69%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

