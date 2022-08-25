Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 9,545 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,842 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in América Móvil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 12,953,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,967,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in América Móvil by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,245,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,849,000 after purchasing an additional 826,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in América Móvil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,128,000 after purchasing an additional 126,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in América Móvil by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,720 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMX. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

América Móvil Price Performance

NYSE:AMX opened at $18.69 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. On average, research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.