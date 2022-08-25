Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 214.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

