Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,024,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 392,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 56,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 319,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

LYG stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

