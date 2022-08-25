Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,296,000 after buying an additional 3,261,755 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,172,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 816,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 510,049 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 872.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,841,000 after purchasing an additional 494,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,844,000 after purchasing an additional 364,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ING. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

ING Groep Trading Up 0.4 %

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

ING Groep Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.