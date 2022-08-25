Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.42. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

