Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 66,520 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,520 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 434.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

