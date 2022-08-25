Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 125 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 653,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,121,000 after buying an additional 43,330 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 490,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after purchasing an additional 260,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.0 %

AEP opened at $102.66 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $97.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

