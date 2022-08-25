Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

