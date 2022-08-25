Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,384 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.42.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $429.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.14 and a 200-day moving average of $507.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

