Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,961 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $124.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.57.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

