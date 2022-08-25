Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 933 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $6,574,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 256,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 27,909 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 24.7% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 25,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 53.4% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 801,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,505,000 after purchasing an additional 108,913 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.49. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.