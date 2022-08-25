Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Citigroup cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.06.

NYSE CCI opened at $174.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.75.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.