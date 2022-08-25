CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been given a €80.00 ($81.63) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVD. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 2.6 %

EVD opened at €55.50 ($56.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.03. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €48.18 ($49.16) and a one year high of €72.68 ($74.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

