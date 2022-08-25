Cubiex Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (CBIX)

Cubiex (CBIX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Cubiex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $67,738.96 and $51.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00763459 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016044 BTC.
About Cubiex
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here.
