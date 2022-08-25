Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Cummins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $225.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

